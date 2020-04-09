Twenty One Pilots Share Video for ‘Level of Concern’

In the midst of the ongoing pandemic, Twenty One Pilots have managed to hunker down to write and record new material.

The first of those songs is “Level of Concern.” It’s their first new song since the release of 2018’s Trench.

The video was shot in what appears to be the duo’s home studio with clips spliced of them doing mundane activities.

Tyler Joseph and Josh Dun are donating a portion the proceeds from “Level of Concern” to Crew Nation, a global relief fund for live music crews, which aims to help touring and venue crews affected by the Coronavirus pandemic.

“I think it’s simple but hopeful,” noting that it’s the first song he has ever written on electric guitar,” Joseph said of the song.

Check out the clip for “Level of Concern” below: