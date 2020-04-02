The Weeknd Is Now an American Dad Co-Writer

The Weeknd really can’t do wrong right now.

His new album, After Hours, is No. 1 on the Billboard Album Charts (his fourth overall).

If that isn’t enough, he recently co-wrote an episode of American Dad, Deadline reports. The episode is titled “A Starboy Is Born.” Hmm a Weeknd-American Dad-A Star Is Born crossover perhaps? The episode airs May 4 on TBS and will have an original song on it in addition to an appearance by the singer-songwriter.

The Weeknd shared the news in an Instagram post (where he was pictured with Hurwitz). He also offered some good advice: “STAY HOME.”

Check it out below: