The 1975 Share ‘Jesus Christ 2005 God Bless America’ Featuring Phoebe Bridgers

The 1975 shared another new song from their oft-delayed album, Notes on a Conditional Form.

Titled “Jesus Christ 2005 God Bless America,” the song is different than what The 1975 has released previously. It starts off solemnly, with an acoustic guitar lick and slide guitar. The song’s subjects are a closeted religious man (whose perspective is sung by Matty Healy) and a woman (sung by Phoebe Bridgers) who is seeking to find happiness. Its a departure from what fans will have accustomed to from the alt-pop quartet.

Bridgers will be supporting the band on their tour when it is rescheduled.

The song was previously played at an Australian Wildfire benefit show in February.

Notes on a Conditional Form will be released on May 22.

Listen to the song below: