T Rex All-Star Tribute Album Produced by Hal Willner Gets Release Date
Watch Nick Cave's performance of "Cosmic Dancer" below
Famed SNL music producer Hal Willner may no longer be with us. However, before losing his battle with COVID-19, he was working on a T. Rex tribute album for a few years.
And now, AngelHeaded Hipster: The Songs of Marc Bolan and T. Rex will finally be released on Sept. 4 via BMG.
“Hal had a unique vision of Marc Bolan’s music, and working on AngelHeaded Hipster brought him great joy. Speaking for those closest to him, we will forever be heartbroken at the untimely loss of our beloved friend and irreplaceable creative engine,” Rachel Fox, supervising producer of AngelHeaded Hipster and longtime Willner collaborator, said in a statement. “Hal, who referred to AngelHeaded Hipster as his White Album, was eager for everyone to hear these beautiful songs and to start thinking about Bolan and T. Rex again. This album is a testament to Hal’s spirit.”
The project features Nick Cave, Marc Almond, Helga Davis, Jesse Harris, Joan Jett, Kesha, BØRNS, Gavin Friday, Maria McKee, Father John Misty, Devendra Banhart, Perry Farrell, Beth Orton, U2 with Elton John, Todd Rundgren, John Cameron Mitchell, Charlotte Kemp Muhl, Nena, Gaby Moreno, Emily Haines, King Khan, Lucinda Williams and Victoria Williams with Julian Lennon and more.
Today, the first song was released as well from Cave.
Check out Cave’s performance of “Cosmic Dancer” below:
See the tracklist below:
Disc 1
1. “Children Of The Revolution” – Kesha
2. “Cosmic Dancer” – Nick Cave
3. “Jeepster” – Joan Jett
4. “Scenescof” – Devendra Banhart
5. “Life’s A Gas” – Lucinda Williams
6. “Solid Gold, Easy Action” – Peaches
7. “Dawn Storm” – BØRNS
8. “Hippy Gumbo” – Beth Orton
9. “I Love To Boogie” – King Khan
10. “Beltane Walk” – Gaby Moreno
11. “Bang A Gong (Get It On)” – U2 feat. Elton John
12. “Diamond Meadows” – John Cameron Mitchell
13. “Ballrooms Of Mars” – Emily Haines
Disc 2
1. “Main Man” – Father John Misty
2. “Rock On” – Perry Farrell
3. “The Street and Babe Shadow” – Elysian Fields
4. “The Leopards” – Gavin Friday
5. “Metal Guru” – Nena
6. “Teenage Dream” – Marc Almond
7. “Organ Blues” – Helga Davis
8. “Planet Queen” – Todd Rundgren
9. “Great Horse” – Jessie Harris
10. “Mambo Sun” – Sean Lennon and Charlotte Kemp Muhl
11. “Pilgrim’s Tale” – Victoria Williams with Julian Lennon
12. “Bang A Gong (Get It On) Reprise” – David Johansen
13. “She Was Born To Be My Unicorn / Ride A White Swan” – Maria McKee
You can pre-order AngelHeaded Hipster: The Songs Of Marc Bolan and T. Rex here.