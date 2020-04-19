Sonic Youth’s Lee Ranaldo Shares Three Rare Releases on Bandcamp

Lee Ranaldo is officially on Bandcamp.

The Sonic Youth co-founder has uploaded three rare releases — DEMONS: MUSIC FOR STAGE AND SCREEN (a limited Switzerland CD release from 2004), Scriptures of the Golden Eternity (live solo recordings from 1988 and 1989, released on vinyl in 1993), and his cover of Hanatarash’s “My Dad Is Car” (from the 1995 Hanatarsh tribute album Snake is Long, Don’t Fall The Audio Hole [My Father Said]) — and plans to share more.

“Stray tracks and hard to find releases, which will probably change up from time to time…” his Bandcamp banner reads.

Listen to the releases below.

Ranaldo isn’t the only Sonic Youth member to share music recently. Earlier this week, Thurston Moore uploaded a previously unreleased track from Thurston Moore Group called “Instant Transcendent Conjecture.”

Last month, the band put up 12 archived releases on Bandcamp. Ranaldo recently spoke with SPIN about the archival project. “We have a couple of engineers and archivist people that we work with. But we’re still all interested in it, we’ve been maintaining a massive archive that continues to grow,” he said. “Steve Shelley has been really active in it, and the rest of us a little bit less so, but I’ve been pretty active in helping put together the last bunch of packages that come out. In this case, this guy from Russia just said: ‘Hey, I’ve got this tape of the show’ that we had never heard before, and he wanted to put it out.”

“We kind of batted the idea back and forth of whether we wanted to go that route, and in the end, we gave him our blessings to do it,” he continued. “We’re working on an archival project around Sister right now, which is a massive thing we’ve been working on for a while. And two or three other things as well, something around NYC Ghosts & Flowers, and something around a particular concert we did at the Pompidou Center in Paris with Brigitte Fontaine and Areski [Belkacem] that we’ve been trying to cut the legal tape on and release for like a decade.”