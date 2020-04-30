Radiohead Shares Stream of Coachella 2012 Set

As promised, Radiohead has released shows from their archive on Thursdays in order to entertain fans while in quarantine. This week’s set is a doozy.

Debatably, 2012 was Coachella’s greatest year with a ridiculously stacked lineup (that looks even better as the years roll on), with Radiohead serving as the Saturday night headliner.

The set comes on the heels of The King of Limbs’ release (which was out in 2011) and showed the band in superb form.

“Now that you have no choice whether or not you fancy a quiet night in, we hereby present the first of several LIVE SHOWS from the Radiohead Public Library now coming to Radiohead’s YouTube channel,” the band said when announcing their plans for the series.

“We will be releasing one a week until either the restrictions resulting from current situation are eased, or we run out of shows. Which will be first? No-one knows,” the statement continued.

As usual, the set will go live at 10 pm UK/2 pm PST/5 pm EST.

Check out the setlist below:

Bloom

15 Step

Morning Mr. Magpie

Staircase

The Gloaming

Weird Fishes/Arpeggi

Pyramid Song

You and Whose Army?

Nude

Kid A

Lotus Flower

There There

Karma Police

Feral

Idioteque

Encore:

House of Cards

Reckoner

Bodysnatchers

Encore 2:

Give Up the Ghost

Exit Music (for a Film)

Paranoid Android

Watch the show here: