Radiohead Shares Stream of Coachella 2012 Set
They're keeping their word by streaming sets every week
As promised, Radiohead has released shows from their archive on Thursdays in order to entertain fans while in quarantine. This week’s set is a doozy.
Debatably, 2012 was Coachella’s greatest year with a ridiculously stacked lineup (that looks even better as the years roll on), with Radiohead serving as the Saturday night headliner.
The set comes on the heels of The King of Limbs’ release (which was out in 2011) and showed the band in superb form.
“Now that you have no choice whether or not you fancy a quiet night in, we hereby present the first of several LIVE SHOWS from the Radiohead Public Library now coming to Radiohead’s YouTube channel,” the band said when announcing their plans for the series.
“We will be releasing one a week until either the restrictions resulting from current situation are eased, or we run out of shows. Which will be first? No-one knows,” the statement continued.
As usual, the set will go live at 10 pm UK/2 pm PST/5 pm EST.
Check out the setlist below:
Bloom
15 Step
Morning Mr. Magpie
Staircase
The Gloaming
Weird Fishes/Arpeggi
Pyramid Song
You and Whose Army?
Nude
Kid A
Lotus Flower
There There
Karma Police
Feral
Idioteque
Encore:
House of Cards
Reckoner
Bodysnatchers
Encore 2:
Give Up the Ghost
Exit Music (for a Film)
Paranoid Android
Watch the show here: