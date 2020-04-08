Radiohead to Broadcast Classic Live Shows Every Week During Quarantine

Add Radiohead to the growing list of bands who are livestreaming classic concerts.

In an Instagram post on Wednesday, Radiohead announced their intention to air classic shows once a week in order to keep their fans entertained during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Now that you have no choice whether or not you fancy a quiet night in, we hereby present the first of several LIVE SHOWS from the Radiohead Public Library now coming to Radiohead’s YouTube channel,” the band said.

“We will be releasing one a week until either the restrictions resulting from current situation are eased, or we run out of shows. Which will be first? No-one knows,” the statement continued.

The first of these shows will air on Thursday (April 9) at 10 pm UK/2 pm PST/5 pm EST. The concert being shown is Radiohead’s Live From a Tent in Dublin from October 2000. This classic Kid A era show is one of the band’s finest, at least according to Ed O’Brien.

“Those Dublin shows were mental!! The audience were spectacular and we were on fire.. such a vibe in that big top.. stay well and strong good people..BIG love EDX,” O’Brien wrote in the comments section of Radiohead’s post.

Check out a teaser and the full statement below: