Phish has announced that they will be debuting their new record, Sigma Oasis, during a virtual listening party tonight at 9 pm ET.

Fans are encouraged to tune in here. However, you can also listen on Facebook page or via SiriusXM Pandora’s Phish Radio (ch. 29).

The band revealed the listening party during their “Dinner and a Movie” Zoom livestream on Tuesday night (March 31).

Phish revealed that they’ve been working on the record since November and recorded in singer/guitarist Trey Anastasio’s barn.

“To have this mountaintop barn where we can go and have the idea that playing together is best and get in there and do that in a little weird way, it makes it like a show vibe… because the chemistry happens,” bassist Mike Gordon said.

See Phish’s March 31 episode of “Dinner and A Movie” below: