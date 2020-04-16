Say this much for Kesha: it seems like she’s having fun goofing around at home.

A few weeks after sharing her ode to Nicolas Cage, the pop star is back, but with a different classic ’90s icon as the subject of a new song.

Kesha shared a clip of a song she’s calling “Home Alone.” Guess who she’s paying tribute to? If you said Joe Pesci or Daniel Stern, you’re wrong.

Yep, it’s Macaulay Culkin, big Mac himself.

I’ve been bored at home so I made a song for u animals!!! And a little video It’s called HOME ALONE… dedicated to all of you sexy people hanging at home…..alone. and also dedicated to the one and only @IncredibleCulk !!,” Kesha wrote on her social media platforms.

In the video, which starts off with one of the funnier scenes from the 1990 holiday classic, Kesha is dancing and prancing around her kitchen and bedroom.

“I’m home alone and I’m really, really bored,” she sings. Ain’t that all of us?

Check it out below: