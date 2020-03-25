While some artists putting on livestream concerts or starting a storytime session, Kesha has been using her time to pen some new music.

But not the tunes you’d expect.

The “Praying” singer has just released a new track that was inspired by actor Nicolas Cage. Yes, the one who’s best known for movies like Con Air, Wicker Man and National Treasure.

Don’t believe us? Check out these lyrics.”I’m on vacation, Leaving Las Vegas/ Request my presence here’s the number call my agent,” Kesha sings. “B—h, I’m a National Treasure, I make it rain in the desert/ I got an octopus, I got a pyramid/ You think I’m extra? I’m on some Nicolas Cage shit.”

And the video weaves closeups of Kesha with glitter on her face and clips from Cage’s filmography.

While this might be one of the weirder new musical projects to come out of the coronavirus pandemic, Kesha and Cage actually have mutual respect (dear, we say love) for each other. Cage previously revealed that two have hung out and said she’s a “great lady.” Meanwhile, Kesha is simple when it comes to her feelings about the actor.

👽 I love Nicolas Cage ⁣⁣

📸 @ashleyophoto pic.twitter.com/G57PbVLDVA — kesha (@KeshaRose) April 25, 2019

Watch Kesha’s clip for the Nicholas Cage-inspired tune below: