Hayley Williams Longs for Normalcy in ‘My Friend’ Video

Hayley Williams promised to share a new song from her upcoming solo debut in the weeks building up to its release. So far, she’s kept her word.

The latest song to emerge (and eighth overall) from Petals for Armor is “My Friend.” In the video, clips of Williams gearing up to do promo for the record (you know, before the whole quarantine and pandemic thing) and a bunch of behind-the-scenes footage of the recording sessions (with Joey Howard and Taylor York) as well.

As for the song itself, it’s bright shimmery pop that has some intricate synths throughout.

Williams’ Petals for Armor is out on May 8 via Atlantic Records.

Check out the lyric video for “My Friend” below: