Gorgon City’s ‘Quarantine’ Playlist

With everyone sequestered and self-quarantining due to the coronavirus, we’ve asked our favorite artists to come up with playlists that keep you entertained. Here’s Gorgon City:

We’ve created this quarantine playlist for you, with tunes that are keeping us going at the moment. Times are tough right now, but just know, that we are all in this together. Be safe. Keep strong. Stay home.

Matt & Kye – Gorgon City

Joris Voorn – “Messiah” feat HAELOS

Joris Voorn is an amazing producer and DJ and always takes you to another place in his music. This is the best time to listen to music that helps you escape reality.

Frost – “Overtones”

This track gives me goosebumps. The vocal sample nearly brought me to tears the first time I heard it. Not sure why, but I guess we are in quarantine…

Hidden Empire – “Palladium”

Peak time dance floor biz here. Turn all your lights off, put your sunglasses on and rave.

Gorgon City ft DRAMA – “Nobody”

Our new one with Chicago duo DRAMA, soulful vibes.

Christien Nielson – “Come To Life”

Old skool hardcore and jungle sounds on this one on our label Realm.

Mat.Joe – “Off Ma Mind”

Open up that beer/wine/tap water and shackout to this one.

Martin Badder – “Heartbroken”

This one is emotional and has a nice steppy garage feel to it. Marin Badder is someone to look out for.

Paranoid London – “Paris Dub 1″

Saw these guys just before lockdown and it was sick as always. So good live.

Set Mo – “You Don’t Know Why (Forge Remix)”

We played with these guys in Australia just before lockdown during an amazing tour over there. This remix is pure fire.

Dalfie – “R Rated”

Love this chuggy ravey number – keep on rollin!

Pelace – “Indecision”

This one is epic but also understated. Lovely sounds and atmospheres.

Disclosure – “Tondo”

The boys are back with some serious vibes here. Bouncy guitars and Rhodes start off a feel-good banger.

Because of Art – “Elevate”

Danny Howard’s label is putting out great stuff at the moment. This is a great forward-thinking tune.

Local Dialect – “Flote”

This amazing New York-based duo can do no wrong. Lush sounds here as always.

Arma – “Left Behind”

Arma’s album is sick. Check it out, proper UK underground sounds on there.