In the words of the infamous Rebecca Black, “It’s Friday, Friday, gotta get down on Friday.” Indeed Rebecca, everyone is looking forward to the weekend. We’ve survived yet another week and SPIN is here to deliver one hell of a mix to wash away the sins from what went down. We’ve updated our playlist with an array of genres that span across indie-pop, electronic/soul-tronic, neo-soul, R&B, and a sprinkle of acoustic, Latin and psych-rock. One thing’s for sure: you won’t get bored listening to this eclectic curation. In fact, this is guaranteed to keep up with your insatiably explorative musical taste. No cap.

This week brings some of the brightest artists that you’ll want to keep on your radar. Highlights include songwriter/producer Derek Simpson in the fluttery and soul-charged, “XING,” psych-pop instrumentalist White Cliffs that shines on the nostalgic sounding “Easy Go,” and If you’re looking for more of a lounge-type jazz escape, you’ll love genre-defying group Hiatus Kaiyote in the sultry track, “Red Room.”

Give yourself a pat on the back, you survived another week. Now go celebrate and take this perfect companion of a soundtrack with you. As always, sit back, relax, and discover with SPIN Daybreaker. Keep up with all new artists and let us know who you would like to be featured in our weekly roundup by following us on socials! (IG/FB/Twitter)