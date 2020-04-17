Bon Iver Give Us Hope With New Song ‘PDLIF’

Bon Iver has released a song to provide support to frontline healthcare who are working to fight the coronavirus pandemic. It’s called “PDLIF” (“Please Don’t Live in Fear”), and it’s one that will bring you hope.

All proceeds from the song will be going to Direct Relief, which is a humanitarian aid organization that coordinates “with public health authorities, nonprofits, and businesses to deliver personal protective equipment to responders across the US and the world.”

In an effort to provide direct support to healthcare providers working on the frontline of the pandemic, we're releasing a brand-new track called "PDLIF" on digital services today via @jagjaguwar. Listen now: https://t.co/tPm3vCGadC pic.twitter.com/v0wqbcnebu — Bon Iver (@boniver) April 17, 2020

“PDLIF” starts off with their signature, slightly distorted orchestral intro that weaves in faint sounds of people’s voices or possibly a snippet of the nightly cheers to healthcare workers that has been happening throughout the world.

Produced by Justin Vernon, Jim-E Stack, and BJ Burton, the track came out of a sample from Alabaster dePlume’s “Visit Croatia,” which Drew Christopherson brought to Vernon a few weeks ago.

While “PDLIF” was made in isolation, many talents went into the track, who all contributed remotely including Jim-E Stack (drum programming), Kacy Hill (vocals), Joseph K Rainey, Sr. (vocals), Eli Teplin (piano), Devin Hoffman (bass), and Rob Moose (string arrangements, piano).

“PDLIF” is Bon Iver’s first new studio material since 2019’s i,i. They also recently released the Blood Bank (10th Anniversary Edition) reissue along with announcing that 10% of all merch sales will be going to Feed My People and the Chippewa Valley Artist Relief Fund.

Listen to Bon Iver’s “PDLIF” below:

