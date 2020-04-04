News \
Bon Iver Performs New Song at Bernie Sanders Digital Event
Soccer Mommy also played
Bernie Sanders hosted another digital livestream on Saturday night, this time, he discussed the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
As usual, the Democratic presidential hopeful had some great musical accompaniment in the form of Justin Vernon of Bon Iver and Soccer Mommy.
In his set, Vernon performed a new song titled “Things Behind Things Behind Things” along with “Towers,” “Blood Bank” (which was just reissued last week) and a fitting cover of Bob Dylan’s “With God on My Side.” Soccer Mommy performed “Circle the Drain.”
Recently, The Strokes performed at a New Hampshire rally for Sanders and Neil Young and Jim James performed at a digital rally in support of the Vermont senator.
Check out Vernon’s performance at around the one hour mark of the video below.