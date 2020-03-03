News \
X to Celebrate Los Angeles With 40th Anniversary Show
Punk legends will tour with Violent Femmes this spring as well
X’s landmark album, Los Angeles turns 40 this year and the band plans to celebrate it in style.
The band announced a special one-off show in Los Angeles at the Wiltern on April 25 to mark the occasion. There, they’ll be performing the album in its entirety. Cracker will open that show.
X announced additional tour dates with Violent Femmes as well. That jaunt starts on May 28 in Toronto before concluding in New York City a few weeks later.
The group re-released four of their classic albums last year on vinyl and singer John Doe celebrated his 67th birthday last week.
Check out the full tour itinerary below:
4/25 The Wiltern Los Angeles, CA (with Cracker – Los Angeles album celebration)
X and the Violent Femmes on tour:
5/28 The Palace, Minneapolis, MN
5/29 Riverside, Milwaukee, WI
5/30 Radius, Chicago, IL
5/31 Royal Oak, Detroit, MI
6/2 Danforth Music Hall, Toronto, ONT
6/4 House of Blues, Boston, MA
6/5 MassMoCA/Hunter Theater, North Adams, MA
6/6 Stone Pony Summer Stage, Asbury Park, NJ
6/7 Anthem, Washington, DC
6/9 The Met, Philadelphia, PA
6/10 Pier 17, New York, NY