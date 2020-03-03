X’s landmark album, Los Angeles turns 40 this year and the band plans to celebrate it in style.

The band announced a special one-off show in Los Angeles at the Wiltern on April 25 to mark the occasion. There, they’ll be performing the album in its entirety. Cracker will open that show.

X announced additional tour dates with Violent Femmes as well. That jaunt starts on May 28 in Toronto before concluding in New York City a few weeks later.

The group re-released four of their classic albums last year on vinyl and singer John Doe celebrated his 67th birthday last week.

Check out the full tour itinerary below:

4/25 The Wiltern Los Angeles, CA (with Cracker – Los Angeles album celebration)

X and the Violent Femmes on tour:

5/28 The Palace, Minneapolis, MN

5/29 Riverside, Milwaukee, WI

5/30 Radius, Chicago, IL

5/31 Royal Oak, Detroit, MI

6/2 Danforth Music Hall, Toronto, ONT

6/4 House of Blues, Boston, MA

6/5 MassMoCA/Hunter Theater, North Adams, MA

6/6 Stone Pony Summer Stage, Asbury Park, NJ

6/7 Anthem, Washington, DC

6/9 The Met, Philadelphia, PA

6/10 Pier 17, New York, NY