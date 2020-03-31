“Weird Al” Yankovic has been known for crafting some of the more oddball songs out there. But when it comes to social distancing, he’s got the perfect song for you — “One More Minute.”

And he got the chance to perform the throwback track from his 1985 album, Dare to Be Stupid on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. “I won’t swear to it, but I think this is the first time I’ve done ‘The Tonight Show’ without wearing pants,” the singer said before performing the tune. “Hopefully it’s not the last time.”

Before the set, Fallon talked about how he’s been a big fan of this song and how it had new meaning now. “I was realizing that some songs sound a little different now that there is a pandemic,” Fallon explained and reminisced about seeing Weird Al perform the song at his first-ever concert experience as a kid.

Watch Yankovic’s performance of “One More Time” below: