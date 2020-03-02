Tenacious D Announce Fall 2020 Tour Dates

Tenacious D will be hitting the road this fall and coming to a swing state near you.

Jack Black and Kyle Gass, will be taking their “The Purple Nurpe Tour – Twisting Hard To The Left!” to Iowa, Wisconsin, Ohio, Michigan, Florida, North Carolina, Virginia and Pennsylvania. They will also be making special stops in Washington, D.C. and New York City.

“Donald Trump has proven to be the most divisive, corrupt, and dangerous President in the modern history of this country, and we simply cannot stand for another four years of his administration! Now is the time to elect a REAL leader!” they said in a statement.

The tour is in partnership with 46 for 46, an initiative to promote voter registration, voter turnout and civic action.

The artist pre-sale starts on Wednesday (March 4) at 10 am local time. Fans can get to it by using the password “COLORS.” General ticket sales start on Friday (March 6) at 10 am local time. Visit the band’s website for information on tickets.

The Purple Nurple Tour…Twisting Hard to the Left! pic.twitter.com/r5P3Nr3KEw — Tenacious D (@tenaciousd) March 2, 2020

Find out when Tenacious D will be playing in a city near you.

