In the midst of their reunion tour, Supergrass brought out former The Smiths guitarist Johnny Marr to join them for a pair of songs at the O2 Victoria Warehouse in Manchester, U.K. on Thursday night.

As originally reported by the Manchester Evening News, the iconic member of The Smiths, Modest Mouse and The The (among others) performed both his first band’s hit “Please, Please, Please, Let Me Get What I Want” as well as Supergrass’ “Sun Hits the Sky” after being introduced by Supergrass frontman Gaz Coombes as “the nicest fucking guy you’ll ever meet.”

The surprise appearance comes not long after another major collaboration from Marr, who recently worked with Billie Eilish on the theme for the new James Bond movie.

Check out the fan-shot videos of the performance below.