Saint Motel has released an acoustic video for “Van Horn,” the first single from their The Original Motion Picture Soundtrack: Part I. The original version was released last year.

This is the first acoustic video to emerge from the album. Saint Motel shot an acoustic video to accompany every song on the album. The video was shot on the top of a parking garage in downtown Los Angeles.

As for “Van Horn,” the song landed in the Top 15 on the alternative charts and Saint Motel performed the track on Jimmy Kimmel Live!

The Los Angeles-based band wrapped the latest leg of their tour in Los Angeles on March 8.

Earlier this month, the group dropped a new track entitled “A Good Song Never Dies” in concert with the launch of Playstation’s MLB The Show 20. The song is from the second part of The Original Motion Picture Soundtrack. That will arrive in the coming months.

Check out the video below: