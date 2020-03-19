In order to raise awareness for charities Feeding America and the MusiCares Foundation, Norah Jones took to her piano today to perform a cover of Guns N’ Roses’ “Patience.”

“Hey everyone. I hope you’re ok in these strange times. If you’re in a position to make a donation, there are many organizations who are getting food or supplies to people in need. @Feeding America, @MusiCaresFoundation are a couple. And please stay home as a pledge of social responsibility to our medical professionals. I heard a song yesterday that made me feel good and I’ve always wanted to cover it. So I gave it a try,” she said in a statement of the cause and song.

Jones has a new album, Pick Me Up Off The Floor, that’s supposed to (as of now) come out in May and supposed to hit the road with Mavis Staples beginning in May.

“Sending my love to you all, Norah,” she closed.

Watch it below: