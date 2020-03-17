Lamb of God unveiled the video for “Memento Mori,” which is the latest song to be released from their upcoming album self-titled album.

Last week, fans were able to unlock a snippet from the video in an Instagram Story filter.

Despite all of the chaos in the world going on due to the coronavirus, singer Randy Blythe is encouraging folks to keep a positive outlook.

“There is a vast amount of indisputably real and depressingly negative occurrences happening across the globe. Currently, at the forefront of everyone’s mind is the global COVID-19 pandemic. This is a very real concern, and proper precautions need to be taken by EVERYONE in order to protect those most at risk – the elderly, infirm, and immunocompromised. It is indeed a scary time, but in this hyper-connected age with its 24/7 never-ending news cycle of atrocity, outrage and lurid click-bait headlines (not to mention ill-informed lunatics running amok and spreading misinformation and panic on social media), it is all too easy to lose sight of the fact that life is still carrying on, and good things do in fact still happen,” he said in a statement.

“Months before the COVID-19 outbreak occurred, I wrote ‘Memento Mori’ as a reminder to myself to not be consumed by the omnipresent electronic harbingers of doom that surround us – cellphones, computers, and television screens. While these devices can be useful tools, and it is important to stay informed, it is equally important to remain engaged with the real, physical world we with live in, not just digitally filtered representations of reality.”

The band’s new album is their first in five years. The album features guest appearances from Jamey Jasta (Hatebreed) and Chuck Billy (Testament).

Lamb of God’s self-titled album is out on May 8 via Epic Records.

Check out the clip for the song below: