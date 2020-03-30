Johnny Cash, Lou Reed, Wu-Tang Clan Festival Sets Available to Stream for Free

The Montreux Jazz Festival in Switzerland is scheduled to take place (as of now) July 3-18. It was supposed to reveal the line-up for its 54th edition a few days ago, but obviously circumstances dictated otherwise.

However, in some somewhat cool news, the fest announced that it will unlock its vault and will share 50 sets that folks can stream for free for the next 30 days.

Those sets are from Johnny Cash, Lou Reed, Wu-Tang Clan, Ray Charles, Nina Simone, Marvin Gaye, Deep Purple, Carlos Santana among many more.

The fest also said that it was monitoring the situation surrounding the fest. For now, enjoy the sets by listening here.