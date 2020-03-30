News \

Johnny Cash, Lou Reed, Wu-Tang Clan Festival Sets Available to Stream for Free

The Montreux Jazz Festival allowed free access to stream 50 shows for 30 days

Headshot of Johnny Cash Singing
CREDIT: Hulton Archive/Getty

The Montreux Jazz Festival in Switzerland is scheduled to take place (as of now) July 3-18. It was supposed to reveal the line-up for its 54th edition a few days ago, but obviously circumstances dictated otherwise.

However, in some somewhat cool news, the fest announced that it will unlock its vault and will share 50 sets that folks can stream for free for the next 30 days.

Those sets are from Johnny Cash, Lou Reed, Wu-Tang Clan, Ray Charles, Nina Simone, Marvin Gaye, Deep Purple, Carlos Santana among many more.

The fest also said that it was monitoring the situation surrounding the fest. For now, enjoy the sets by listening here.

View this post on Instagram

| Dear Festival-goers, ⠀ ⠀ The Festival team was looking forward to unveiling today the line-up of its 54th edition. But given the exceptional circumstances we are all currently facing, we have decided to postpone this announcement and will communicate the new date as soon as possible.⠀ ⠀ Concerned by the seriousness of the situation and mindful of its evolution, the Festival management is closely assessing developments in conjunction with both the authorities and those involved in the organisation of the event. To date, the holding of the Festival, from 3 to 18 July 2020, is not compromised. Our team is therefore continuing its work, in hope and humility, to enable this year’s Festival to happen under the best possible conditions.⠀ ⠀ The entire Festival team would like to thank everyone who is contributing, be it directly or indirectly, to the collective effort to combat the pandemic. We also express our support and solidarity in particular with those in the cultural sector who are experiencing difficulties during this time.⠀ ⠀ FREE ACCESS TO 50 CONCERTS TO STREAM During this period, Montreux Jazz Festival would like to bring a little magic into your home! We have made over 50 Festival concerts available to stream for free, including performances by Ray Charles, Wu-Tang Clan, Johnny Cash, Nina Simone, Marvin Gaye, Deep Purple, Carlos Santana, and more. Thanks to Montreux Sounds and our partner @StingrayQello, you can access them for free for 30 days. ➡️ All the info in the link in bio. We hope that a little music and soul will brighten up your day!⠀ ⠀ Take care and see you soon, ⠀⠀ The MJF team

A post shared by Montreux Jazz Festival (@montreuxjazzfestival) on

Daniel Kohn
Tags: johnny cash, lou reed, Wu-Tang Clan