Hayley Williams Announces Spring Tour Dates
The dates are in conjunction with the release of her new album
Hayley Williams is going to be busy this spring.
Her first solo album, Petals for Armor, will be released on May 8 and she’s set to hit the road shortly thereafter.
The tour starts on May 13 in Amsterdam and hits the U.S. beginning on May 28 with a show at Seattle’s Moore Theater. It concludes on June 29 in Nashville.
“Wow. I am going on tour. Myself. It’s not Paramore and truthfully, it’s just a little terrifying. But if I know anything, it’s that there’s no safer place (besides at home with my dog) than to be in a room, on a stage, in front of the people who I’ve grown up singing my lungs out for. There was a time I thought I wouldn’t tour Petals For Armor. What a joke. I must,” Williams said of the tour in a statement.
“This is a brand new adventure. It’s important to embark on something new every now and then just to show yourself that you can. I welcome the discomfort and the joy and I’m ready to be present for this.
“The first run of shows is going to be hot, sweaty, and intimate. My brand-newly-formed band and I will be playing rooms that Paramore outgrew a decade ago. It’s going to be so satisfying to feel the energy of a crowd that close again, especially while performing songs that feel so vital for me; songs I have never performed before for an audience.”
All pre-orders placed at her store through Sunday, March 8th at 10 pm (local) will be joined by a special ticket pre-sale code for all North American dates. In addition, a No Purchase Necessary option invites fans to register with Ticketmaster’s Verified Fan program through Sunday, March 8th at 10 pm ET to unlock a special ticket pre-sale code. A chance to purchase pre-sale tickets for all US dates will be available to fans pre-ordering Petals For Armor as well as Ticketmaster Verified Fans from Tuesday, March 10th at 10 am (local) to Thursday, March 12th at 10 pm (local); all remaining tickets will then be available to the general public beginning Friday, March 13th at 10 am (local).
Check out Williams’ tour dates below:
5/13 Amsterdam, NL, Melkweg Max
5/15 Brighton, UK, The Beach @ The Great Escape Festival
5/16 London, UK, Electric Brixton
5/18 Paris, FR, La Cigale
5/19 Cologne, DE, Live Music Hall
5/28 Seattle, WA, Moore Theatre
5/30 San Francisco, CA, The Masonic
6/1 Los Angeles, CA, The Wiltern
6/3 Denver, CO, Paramount Theatre
6/5 Dallas, TX, HiFi
6/6 Houston, TX, House of Blues
6/8 Orlando, FL, House of Blues
6/10 Atlanta, GA, Tabernacle
6/15 Charlotte, NC, The Fillmore Charlotte
6/17 Silver Spring, MD, The Fillmore Silver Spring
6/18 Philadelphia, PA, The Fillmore Philadelphia
6/20 Boston, MA, House of Blues
6/22 Toronto, ON, Rebel
6/24 Brooklyn, NY, Brooklyn Steel
6/26 Chicago, IL, House of Blues
6/27 Detroit, MI, The Fillmore Detroit
6/29 Nashville, TN, Brooklyn Bowl Nashville