Hayley Williams Announces Spring Tour Dates

Hayley Williams is going to be busy this spring.

Her first solo album, Petals for Armor, will be released on May 8 and she’s set to hit the road shortly thereafter.

The tour starts on May 13 in Amsterdam and hits the U.S. beginning on May 28 with a show at Seattle’s Moore Theater. It concludes on June 29 in Nashville.

“Wow. I am going on tour. Myself. It’s not Paramore and truthfully, it’s just a little terrifying. But if I know anything, it’s that there’s no safer place (besides at home with my dog) than to be in a room, on a stage, in front of the people who I’ve grown up singing my lungs out for. There was a time I thought I wouldn’t tour Petals For Armor. What a joke. I must,” Williams said of the tour in a statement.

“This is a brand new adventure. It’s important to embark on something new every now and then just to show yourself that you can. I welcome the discomfort and the joy and I’m ready to be present for this.

“The first run of shows is going to be hot, sweaty, and intimate. My brand-newly-formed band and I will be playing rooms that Paramore outgrew a decade ago. It’s going to be so satisfying to feel the energy of a crowd that close again, especially while performing songs that feel so vital for me; songs I have never performed before for an audience.”

All pre-orders placed at her store through Sunday, March 8th at 10 pm (local) will be joined by a special ticket pre-sale code for all North American dates. In addition, a No Purchase Necessary option invites fans to register with Ticketmaster’s Verified Fan program through Sunday, March 8th at 10 pm ET to unlock a special ticket pre-sale code. A chance to purchase pre-sale tickets for all US dates will be available to fans pre-ordering Petals For Armor as well as Ticketmaster Verified Fans from Tuesday, March 10th at 10 am (local) to Thursday, March 12th at 10 pm (local); all remaining tickets will then be available to the general public beginning Friday, March 13th at 10 am (local).

Check out Williams’ tour dates below:

5/13 Amsterdam, NL, Melkweg Max

5/15 Brighton, UK, The Beach @ The Great Escape Festival

5/16 London, UK, Electric Brixton

5/18 Paris, FR, La Cigale

5/19 Cologne, DE, Live Music Hall

5/28 Seattle, WA, Moore Theatre

5/30 San Francisco, CA, The Masonic

6/1 Los Angeles, CA, The Wiltern

6/3 Denver, CO, Paramount Theatre

6/5 Dallas, TX, HiFi

6/6 Houston, TX, House of Blues

6/8 Orlando, FL, House of Blues

6/10 Atlanta, GA, Tabernacle

6/15 Charlotte, NC, The Fillmore Charlotte

6/17 Silver Spring, MD, The Fillmore Silver Spring

6/18 Philadelphia, PA, The Fillmore Philadelphia

6/20 Boston, MA, House of Blues

6/22 Toronto, ON, Rebel

6/24 Brooklyn, NY, Brooklyn Steel

6/26 Chicago, IL, House of Blues

6/27 Detroit, MI, The Fillmore Detroit

6/29 Nashville, TN, Brooklyn Bowl Nashville