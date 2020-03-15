Guns N’ Roses Perform Use Your Illusion II Song ‘So Fine’ for First Time Since 1993

Somehow, Vive Latino festival in Mexico City went on as the global concert business has shut down shop. The headliner of that event was Guns N’ Roses who played a slightly shorter set than usual, but it featured a surprise.

The band performed “So Fine” from Use Your Illusion II for the first time since June 16, 1993 at the show. It was sung by the song’s original writer, Duff McKagan.

So far, Guns N’ Roses have postponed their show in Costa Rica (along with their Lollapalooza shows in South America), but that’s about it. They’re slated to hit U.S. stadiums this summer as well.

Check out the performance from Mexico City below: