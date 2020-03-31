It’s been a busy few weeks for Fiona Apple. After laying low for the better part of the past, well, handful of years, we know that she’ll be back at some point in 2020. Now, it’s just a matter of when.

Following her interview with New Yorker, Apple returned to fill fans on when that could be.

In a video shared by her friend Zelda Hallman, Apple said that someone (a mysterious someone) said that she should hold the release of Fetch The Bolt Cutters until October.

Apple thinks otherwise.

“Should I release it, like soon, like really soon? I think I’m gonna,” she teased in the video.

Check out the post below: