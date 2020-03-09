Bob Dylan is going on the road this summer, and Nathaniel Rateliff and the Night Sweats and Hot Club of Cowtown will be joining him.

The tour will be kicking off in Bend, Oregon on June 4 and will close out at the Bethel Woods Center for the Arts in Bethel Woods, New York. You find more information on tickets here.

Dylan wrapped up the 2019 leg of his Never Ending Tour last December in Washington, D.C. He has been scheduled to playing shows around Japan in April. However, due to coronavirus, there’s a chance that it may not happen. But there’s no official word yet.

See Bob Dylan’s summer tour dates below:

June 4 – Bend, OR – Les Schwab Amphitheatre

June 6 – Ridgefield, WA – Sunlight Supply Amphitheater

June 7 – Auburn, WA – White River Amphitheatre

June 9 – Eugene, OR – Matthew Knight Arena

June 12 – Stateline, NV – Harveys Outdoor Amphitheatre

June 13 – Berkeley, CA – Greek Theatre

June 14 – Berkeley, CA – Greek Theatre

June 17 – San Diego, CA – Pechanga Arena

June 18 – Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Bowl

June 20 – Las Vegas, NV – Mandalay Bay Events Center

June 21 – Glendale, AZ – Gila River Arena

June 23 – Albuquerque, NM – Tingley Arena

June 24 – Amarillo, TX – Amarillo Civic Center

June 26 – Irving, TX – The Pavilion @ Toyota Music Factory

June 27 – Little Rock, AR – Simmons Bank Arena

June 28 – Southaven, MS – BankPlus Amphitheatre @ Snowden Grove

June 30 – Brandon, MS – Brandon Amphitheatre

July 2 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena

July 3 – Alpharetta, GA – Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

July 5 – Virginia Beach, VA – Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheatre

July 7 – Wilkes-Barre, PA – Mohegan Sun Arena

July 8 – Forest Hills, NY – Forest Hills Stadium

July 9 – Saratoga Springs, NY – Saratoga Performing Arts Center

July 11 – Essex Junction, VT – Champlain Valley Exposition

July 12 – Bethel Woods, NY – Bethel Woods Center for the Arts