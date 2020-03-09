News \
Bob Dylan Announces Summer 2020 Tour Dates
Nathaniel Rateliff and the Night Sweats will be joining him on tour
Bob Dylan is going on the road this summer, and Nathaniel Rateliff and the Night Sweats and Hot Club of Cowtown will be joining him.
The tour will be kicking off in Bend, Oregon on June 4 and will close out at the Bethel Woods Center for the Arts in Bethel Woods, New York. You find more information on tickets here.
Dylan wrapped up the 2019 leg of his Never Ending Tour last December in Washington, D.C. He has been scheduled to playing shows around Japan in April. However, due to coronavirus, there’s a chance that it may not happen. But there’s no official word yet.
See Bob Dylan’s summer tour dates below:
June 4 – Bend, OR – Les Schwab Amphitheatre
June 6 – Ridgefield, WA – Sunlight Supply Amphitheater
June 7 – Auburn, WA – White River Amphitheatre
June 9 – Eugene, OR – Matthew Knight Arena
June 12 – Stateline, NV – Harveys Outdoor Amphitheatre
June 13 – Berkeley, CA – Greek Theatre
June 14 – Berkeley, CA – Greek Theatre
June 17 – San Diego, CA – Pechanga Arena
June 18 – Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Bowl
June 20 – Las Vegas, NV – Mandalay Bay Events Center
June 21 – Glendale, AZ – Gila River Arena
June 23 – Albuquerque, NM – Tingley Arena
June 24 – Amarillo, TX – Amarillo Civic Center
June 26 – Irving, TX – The Pavilion @ Toyota Music Factory
June 27 – Little Rock, AR – Simmons Bank Arena
June 28 – Southaven, MS – BankPlus Amphitheatre @ Snowden Grove
June 30 – Brandon, MS – Brandon Amphitheatre
July 2 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena
July 3 – Alpharetta, GA – Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
July 5 – Virginia Beach, VA – Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheatre
July 7 – Wilkes-Barre, PA – Mohegan Sun Arena
July 8 – Forest Hills, NY – Forest Hills Stadium
July 9 – Saratoga Springs, NY – Saratoga Performing Arts Center
July 11 – Essex Junction, VT – Champlain Valley Exposition
July 12 – Bethel Woods, NY – Bethel Woods Center for the Arts