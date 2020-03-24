Ben Gibbard Performs Songs From 2002-2005 in Latest Livestream

In the latest edition of Ben Gibbard’s daily livestream, he revisited some of the most well-known periods from his catalog.

Gibbard picked songs from the period between 2002 and 2005, which included songs from The Postal Service as well. Songs included the first time he played “Transatlanticism” on acoustic guitar, “This Place Is a Prison” and a cover of Styrofoam’s “Couches in an Alley.” It was also the first time he played “Someday You Will Be Loved” in 15 years.

Check out the performance below:

Setlist:

Transatlanticism (Death Cab for Cutie song)

Someday You Will Be Loved (Death Cab for Cutie song)

Farmer Chords

This Place Is a Prison (The Postal Service song)

Couches in Alleys (Styrofoam cover)

Sleeping In (The Postal Service song)

Summer Skin (Death Cab for Cutie song)

What Sarah Said (Death Cab for Cutie song)

Title and Registration (Death Cab for Cutie song)

Marching Bands of Manhattan (Death Cab for Cutie song)

I Will Follow You Into the Dark (Death Cab for Cutie song)