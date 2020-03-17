Bandcamp to Waive Revenue Share This Friday to Support Artists

This Friday (March 20), Bandcamp is going to waive its revenue share with artists, which will give them the ability to earn more in a time of major strife for them.

Usually, Bandcamp takes 15% on digital sales and 10% on merchandise. It will be effective from midnight PST to midnight PST.

“For many artists, a single day of boosted sales can mean the difference between being able to pay rent or not. Still, we consider this just a starting point. Musicians will continue to feel the effects of lost touring income for many months to come, so we’re also sharing some ideas below on how fans can support the artists they love and how artists can give fans new, creative ways to provide support,” Bandcamp CEO Ethan Diamond said in a statement.

If you can, this would be a great way to support your favorite independent artists. Due to the coronavirus, these artists haven’t been able to perform live and have had their tours postponed or canceled.