The Avalanches are back.

Released early this morning (Feb. 20), the Australian band enlisted the talents of Blood Orange on their song, “We Will Always Love You.”

The wavy cosmic tune also includes samples of “I’ll Take You Anywhere That You Come” by Smokey Robinson & the Miracles, and the Roches’ “Hammond Song.”

“We Will Always Love You” is the first new material in a few years. Their last album, Wildflower, was released in 2016. And in 2018, The Avalanches dropped a collection of remixes called Because I’m Me (Remixes) EP.

Along with the tune, they shared a message about how much they appreciate their fans.

“Sometimes we receive a message,” the band wrote in a statement. “Telling us our music has been there; through dark times, loneliness, loss. There are no words to express how moving or profound this connection with you is. Because the music was born out of such moments itself, and so it is felt, by those with open hearts, on the same wavelength it was first created. Morse Code beamed and received by hearts and hearts alike. Our new record is about such journeys, from darkness to light.”

Read the full message below: