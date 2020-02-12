The 1975, Cage the Elephant and Jack Johnson will headline this year’s Forecastle Festival. And for the 10th year running, the fest will return to Louisville’s Waterfront Park.

Other artists performing at the festival’s 18th edition include Grace Potter, Thundercat, Soccer Mommy, Rainbow Kitten Surprise, Jack Harlow, Third Eye Blind, Troyboi, Brockhampton, Clairo and Carly Rae Jepsen among others.

In addition to the sonic offerings, this will be the first time that Forecastle Bourbon Experience is folded into the fest. So if you are a fan of these bands and bourbon, then you’ll really dig that it takes place not too far from the action (per a press release, this takes place in a shady area, another bonus).

Founded in 2002 by Louisville’s JK McKnight, Forecastle has grown from a small community event to one of the nation’s larger festivals.

GA, Yacht Club and VIP three-day tickets will be available Wednesday, Feb. 12 at noon ET via ForecastleFest.com, with a limited quantity priced at $135.

Check out the full lineup below: