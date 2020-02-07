Though they released two previous versions, Pearl Jam shared their official music video for “Dance of the Clairvoyants” on Friday morning

Dubbed “Dance Of The Clairvoyants (Mach III),” the clip is the band’s first video in seven years.

The clip opens with Eddie Vedder painting and throughout, images of the environment are shown in addition to Pearl Jam performing.

Pearl Jam announced on Thursday that they’ll be playing an intimate show at New York City’s legendary Apollo Theater. The show will be their first NYC appearance since performing at their Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction in 2017. Their previous headlining show in New York was 2016 at Madison Square Garden.

The band’s new album, Gigaton, will be released on March 27.