After steadily building his profile as a producer in the SoCal scene over the past few years, Oliver Malcolm today (Feb. 20) makes his solo debut with the new single, “Switched Up.”

On the two-and-a-half-minute outing, Malcolm navigates paranoid verses (“Acting like they love me really I know/They keep an eye on wherever I go”) above strummed acoustic guitar and broken beats. Backed by throbbing sub-bass and distant synth stabs, the song’s resigned and repetitive chorus allows Malcolm to display his vocal versatility while extending the lyrical themes of suspicion and mistrust.

Drawing from his years of experience working alongside artists like AlunaGeorge, G-Eazy and Tinashe, Malcolm is credited as the sole songwriter and producer on “Switched Up.”

In October, the 20-year-old multi-instrumentalist (formerly known as Big Kidd) turned heads after signing with The Darkroom, the Interscope sub-label that helped launch Billie Eilish to stardom.

Check out the full music video for “Switched Up” below.