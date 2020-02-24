When you think of ’80s synth-pop and alternative dance music, the first two names that should come up are New Order and Pet Shop Boys.

Now in 2020, the two British bands are uniting for a summer tour for the first time in their respective careers. Previously in Electronic, which consisted of New Order’s Bernard Sumner and Johnny Marr, they worked with Pet Shop Boys’ Neil Tennant on their debut single “Getting Away With It” in 1989.

The Unity Tour will hit amphitheaters and arenas across North America, including stops at the Hollywood Bowl, Madison Square Garden and the Gorge. The tour kicks off in Toronto on Sept. 5.

New Order’s last studio album, Music Complete arrived in 2015 and released ∑(No,12k,Lg,17Mif) New Order + Liam Gillick: So it goes… live album last year. They played a residency in Miami earlier this year.

Pet Shop Boys’ latest, Hotspot, was released last month.

Check out the full slate of tour dates below:

9/5 – Toronto, ON – Budweiser Stage 9/9 – Boston, MA – Rockland Trust Bank Pavilion

9/11 – Philadelphia, PA – TD Pavilion at The Mann

9/12 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

9/15 – Columbia, MD – Merriweather Post Pavilion

9/18 – Chicago, IL – Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island

9/20 – Minneapolis, MN – Armory

9/24 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena

9/26 – George, WA – Gorge Amphitheatre

9/30 – San Francisco, CA – Chase Center

10/2 – Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Bowl