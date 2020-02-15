Brazil is arguably the party capital of the world, and Major Lazer makes a strong case for its supremacy with native music makers MC Lan and Anitta on “Rave De Favela.”

The Portuguese-language club track brings a heavy bounce as it celebrates all the beauty in debauchery with a music video that’ll have you booking flights. You’ve never seen so many miles of taught buns and bronze skin, but that’s Brazil for ya.

The surprise weekend single follows Major Lazer’s January release “Soca Storm.” It marks the world-dance trio’s third collaboration with Anitta and first with MC Lan. No telling if “Rave De Favela” will be included on Major Lazer’s long-teased forthcoming fourth album Lazerism, but you don’t need anything more to get the party started.

Watch the steamy official music video for Major Lazer’s “Rave De Favela” with Anitta and MC Lan below.