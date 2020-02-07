Green Day Help Out Gaten Matarazzo in “Meet Me on the Roof” Video

Green Day has shared a new video for “Meet Me on the Roof” in conjunction with the release of their 13th studio album, Father of All Motherfuckers.

The clip stars “Stranger Things” actor Gaten Matarazzo as a high school student/aspiring stuntman. He’s also a pretty good promoter as he gets his classmates to check out Green Day and the Stunts on their school’s roof.

Billie Joe Armstrong does double duty as himself and stunt man “Mad” Willie Jackson, who helps Matarazzo out of a potential jam as he tries to impress his classmates.

Father Of All Motherfuckers, Green Day’s 13th studio album, is out now via Reprise/Warner Records.

Watch the video below: