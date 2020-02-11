Deftones Announce Summer North American Tour Dates

Deftones are ready for summer and have dropped their summer tour dates for 2020.

Kicking off in Portland, Oregon, on July 27, the band will be traveling all over the U.S. with stops in San Francisco, Toronto and Atlanta. The tour closes on Sept. 5 in Denver.

French heavy metal band Gojira and rising singer Poppy will be joining Deftones on the road as support.

“We’re super excited to have Gojira spending the summer with us, and Poppy will be a really fun addition as well,” Deftones lead singer Chino Moreno said in a statement. “We’re looking forward to seeing everyone this summer. It’s been a minute.”

Tickets officially go on sale on Friday (Feb. 14). But if you are a Citi cardholder, then you can participate in the pre-sale, which starts today (Feb. 11) at 12 pm EST/9 am PST till Thursday (Feb. 13) at 10 pm local time. You can get more information about the pre-sale here.

Check out the Deftones 2020 tour dates below:

July 27 – Portland, OR @ Theatre of the Clouds at Moda Center

July 28 – Seattle, WA @ WaMu Theater

July 30 – San Francisco, CA @ Bill Graham Civic Auditorium

Aug. 1 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Pearl Concert Theater at Palms Casino Resort

Aug. 2 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Greek Theatre

Aug. 4 – Phoenix, AZ @ Arizona Federal Theatre

Aug. 5 – Albuquerque, NM @ Isleta Amphitheater

Aug. 7 – Bonner Springs, KS @ Providence Medical Center Amphitheater

Aug. 8 – Milwaukee, WI @ The Eagles Ballroom

Aug. 9 – Minneapolis, MN @ The Armory

Aug. 11 – Chicago, IL @ Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island

Aug. 12 – Sterling Heights, MI @ Michigan Lottery Amphitheater at Freedom Hill

Aug. 14 – Boston, MA @ Agganis Arena

Aug. 15 – Laval, QC @ Place Bell

Aug. 17 – Toronto, ON RBC Echo Beach

Aug. 19 – New York, NY @ The Rooftop at Pier 17

Aug. 20 – Asbury Park, NJ @ Stone Pony Summer Stage

Aug. 22 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Met Philadelphia

Aug. 23 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem

Aug. 24 – Bridgeport, CT @ Harbor Yard Amphitheater

Aug. 26 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Petersen Events Center

Aug. 27 – Indianapolis, IN @ The Amphitheatre at White River State Park

Aug. 29 – Atlanta, GA @ Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park

Aug. 30 – Nashville, TN @ Nashville Municipal Auditorium

Sept. 1 – San Antonio, TX @ AT&T Center

Sept. 2 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall

Sept. 3 – Irving, TX @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

Sept. 5 – Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center