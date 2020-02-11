News \
Deftones Announce Summer North American Tour Dates
Gojira and Poppy will be joining the band as support
Deftones are ready for summer and have dropped their summer tour dates for 2020.
Kicking off in Portland, Oregon, on July 27, the band will be traveling all over the U.S. with stops in San Francisco, Toronto and Atlanta. The tour closes on Sept. 5 in Denver.
French heavy metal band Gojira and rising singer Poppy will be joining Deftones on the road as support.
“We’re super excited to have Gojira spending the summer with us, and Poppy will be a really fun addition as well,” Deftones lead singer Chino Moreno said in a statement. “We’re looking forward to seeing everyone this summer. It’s been a minute.”
Tickets officially go on sale on Friday (Feb. 14). But if you are a Citi cardholder, then you can participate in the pre-sale, which starts today (Feb. 11) at 12 pm EST/9 am PST till Thursday (Feb. 13) at 10 pm local time. You can get more information about the pre-sale here.
Check out the Deftones 2020 tour dates below:
July 27 – Portland, OR @ Theatre of the Clouds at Moda Center
July 28 – Seattle, WA @ WaMu Theater
July 30 – San Francisco, CA @ Bill Graham Civic Auditorium
Aug. 1 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Pearl Concert Theater at Palms Casino Resort
Aug. 2 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Greek Theatre
Aug. 4 – Phoenix, AZ @ Arizona Federal Theatre
Aug. 5 – Albuquerque, NM @ Isleta Amphitheater
Aug. 7 – Bonner Springs, KS @ Providence Medical Center Amphitheater
Aug. 8 – Milwaukee, WI @ The Eagles Ballroom
Aug. 9 – Minneapolis, MN @ The Armory
Aug. 11 – Chicago, IL @ Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island
Aug. 12 – Sterling Heights, MI @ Michigan Lottery Amphitheater at Freedom Hill
Aug. 14 – Boston, MA @ Agganis Arena
Aug. 15 – Laval, QC @ Place Bell
Aug. 17 – Toronto, ON RBC Echo Beach
Aug. 19 – New York, NY @ The Rooftop at Pier 17
Aug. 20 – Asbury Park, NJ @ Stone Pony Summer Stage
Aug. 22 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Met Philadelphia
Aug. 23 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem
Aug. 24 – Bridgeport, CT @ Harbor Yard Amphitheater
Aug. 26 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Petersen Events Center
Aug. 27 – Indianapolis, IN @ The Amphitheatre at White River State Park
Aug. 29 – Atlanta, GA @ Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park
Aug. 30 – Nashville, TN @ Nashville Municipal Auditorium
Sept. 1 – San Antonio, TX @ AT&T Center
Sept. 2 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall
Sept. 3 – Irving, TX @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
Sept. 5 – Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center