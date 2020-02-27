Remember when Glenn Danzig promised to release an album of Elvis Presley covers? Well, that time has finally arrived.

The album, aptly titled Danzig Sings Elvis, will be released on April 17. It was originally announced way back in 2014. It was supposed to come out in 2019 prior to today’s news. As you know, Danzig has been performing with the Misfits for the better part of the past few years as well.

If that isn’t enough excitement, there will be two live performances of songs from the album, in San Francisco and Los Angeles respectively. Those show dates will be announced next week.

“These will be small Intimate seated performances as DANZIG wants to try to capture an old Vegas night club atmosphere for these 2 special show,” a statement on Danzig’s Facebook page read.

Here’s the album art:

CREDIT: Danzig Facebook

You can preorder the album here. Check out the full tracklist below:

1. Is It So Strange 2. One Night

3. Lonely Blue Boy

4. First in Line

5. Baby Let’s Play House

6. Love Me

7. Pocket Full of Rainbows

8. Fever

9. When It Rains It Really Pours

10. Always on My Mind

11. Loving Arms

12. Like a Baby

13. Girl of My Best Friend

14. Young and Beautiful