Coheed and Cambria Announce 2020 Tour Dates
They'll be playing every track off 'Good Apollo, I'm Burning Star IV, Volume II: No World for Tomorrow'
Coheed and Cambria are getting back on the road with a new edition of Neverender tour dates.
This time, it’s to celebrate and play every record form their fourth album, Good Apollo, I’m Burning Star IV, Volume II: No World for Tomorrow.
“Neverender is a special chance for us to celebrate the milestones that have made us Coheed and Cambria,” lead singer and guitarist Claudio Sanchez said in a statement. “And while the title of this chapter may suggest the end, I would like to think this and past Neverenders will help inform how we approach this ritual in the future.”
Chon will also be joining the tour as special guests.
The Neverender NWFT Tour will kick off in Austin on May 5 and will go through much of the south, through California and Canada and end in Las Vegas on May 31. The second leg will start on Aug. 30 in Royal Oak, MI and take them to the east coast to Florida where it will close in Saint Petersburg on Oct. 3.
Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 am local time with a special fan pre-sale on today starting at 10 am local time, which you can get to here.
Check out Coheed and Cambria’s tour dates below:
May 5 — Austin, TX @ ACL Live at the Moody Theater
May 6 — San Antonio, TX @ The Aztec Theatre
May 8 — Houston, TX @ Revention Music Center
May 9 — Dallas, TX @ Bomb Factory
May 10 — Oklahoma, OK @ Diamond Ballroom
May 12 — Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren
May 13 — Riverside, CA @ Riverside Municipal Auditorium
May 15 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern
May 16 — Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater
May 17 — Redding, CA @ Redding Civic Auditorium
May 19 — Seattle, WA @ Showbox SoDo
May 20 — Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater
May 21 — Vancouver, BC, Canada @ The Commodore Ballroom
May 23 — Calgary, AB, Canada @ The Palace Theatre
May 24 — Spokane, WA @ Knitting Factory Concert House
May 25 — Missoula, MT @ The Wilma
May 27 — Boise, ID @ Knitting Factory Concert House
May 28 — Salt Lake City, UT @ The Union Event Center
May 29 — Denver, CO @ The Mission Ballroom
May 31 — Las Vegas, NV @ Brooklyn Bowl
Aug. 30 — Royal Oak, MI @ Royal Oak Theatre
Sept. 1 — Saint Louis, MO @ The Pageant
Sept. 2 – Kansas City, MO @ Uptown Theater
Sept. 4 – Council Bluffs, IA @ Harrah’s Council Bluffs – Stir Concert Cove
Sept. 5 – Saint Paul, MN @ Palace Theatre
Sept. 6 – Madison, WI @ The Sylvee
Sept. 8 — Cleveland, OH @ Agora Theatre
Sept. 9 — Fort Wayne, IN @ Sweetwater Performance Pavilion
Sept. 15 — Washington, DC @ The Anthem
Sept. 16 — New York, NY @ The Rooftop at Pier 17
Sept. 19 — Worcester, MA @ The Palladium Outdoors
Sept. 20 — Philadelphia, PA @ The Metropolitan Opera House
Sept. 22 — Norfolk, VA @ The Norva
Sept. 23 — Asheville, NC @ The Orange Peel – Outdoor Stage
Sept. 25 — Atlanta, GA @ Coca-Cola Roxy
Sept. 26 — New Orleans, LA @ The Fillmore at Harrah’s New Orleans
Sept. 27 — Nashville, TN @ Marathon Music Works
Sept. 29 — Jacksonville, FL @ Florida Theatre
Sept. 30 — Orlando, FL @ Hard Rock Live Orlando
Oct. 2 — Miami Beach, FL @ The Fillmore Miami Beach at The Jackie Gleason Center
Oct. 3 — Saint Petersburg, FL @ Jannus Live