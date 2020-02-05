Coheed and Cambria Announce 2020 Tour Dates

Coheed and Cambria are getting back on the road with a new edition of Neverender tour dates.

This time, it’s to celebrate and play every record form their fourth album, Good Apollo, I’m Burning Star IV, Volume II: No World for Tomorrow.

“Neverender is a special chance for us to celebrate the milestones that have made us Coheed and Cambria,” lead singer and guitarist Claudio Sanchez said in a statement. “And while the title of this chapter may suggest the end, I would like to think this and past Neverenders will help inform how we approach this ritual in the future.”

Chon will also be joining the tour as special guests.

The Neverender NWFT Tour will kick off in Austin on May 5 and will go through much of the south, through California and Canada and end in Las Vegas on May 31. The second leg will start on Aug. 30 in Royal Oak, MI and take them to the east coast to Florida where it will close in Saint Petersburg on Oct. 3.

Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 am local time with a special fan pre-sale on today starting at 10 am local time, which you can get to here.

Check out Coheed and Cambria’s tour dates below:

May 5 — Austin, TX @ ACL Live at the Moody Theater

May 6 — San Antonio, TX @ The Aztec Theatre

May 8 — Houston, TX @ Revention Music Center

May 9 — Dallas, TX @ Bomb Factory

May 10 — Oklahoma, OK @ Diamond Ballroom

May 12 — Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren

May 13 — Riverside, CA @ Riverside Municipal Auditorium

May 15 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern

May 16 — Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater

May 17 — Redding, CA @ Redding Civic Auditorium

May 19 — Seattle, WA @ Showbox SoDo

May 20 — Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater

May 21 — Vancouver, BC, Canada @ The Commodore Ballroom

May 23 — Calgary, AB, Canada @ The Palace Theatre

May 24 — Spokane, WA @ Knitting Factory Concert House

May 25 — Missoula, MT @ The Wilma

May 27 — Boise, ID @ Knitting Factory Concert House

May 28 — Salt Lake City, UT @ The Union Event Center

May 29 — Denver, CO @ The Mission Ballroom

May 31 — Las Vegas, NV @ Brooklyn Bowl

Aug. 30 — Royal Oak, MI @ Royal Oak Theatre

Sept. 1 — Saint Louis, MO @ The Pageant

Sept. 2 – Kansas City, MO @ Uptown Theater

Sept. 4 – Council Bluffs, IA @ Harrah’s Council Bluffs – Stir Concert Cove

Sept. 5 – Saint Paul, MN @ Palace Theatre

Sept. 6 – Madison, WI @ The Sylvee

Sept. 8 — Cleveland, OH @ Agora Theatre

Sept. 9 — Fort Wayne, IN @ Sweetwater Performance Pavilion

Sept. 15 — Washington, DC @ The Anthem

Sept. 16 — New York, NY @ The Rooftop at Pier 17

Sept. 19 — Worcester, MA @ The Palladium Outdoors

Sept. 20 — Philadelphia, PA @ The Metropolitan Opera House

Sept. 22 — Norfolk, VA @ The Norva

Sept. 23 — Asheville, NC @ The Orange Peel – Outdoor Stage

Sept. 25 — Atlanta, GA @ Coca-Cola Roxy

Sept. 26 — New Orleans, LA @ The Fillmore at Harrah’s New Orleans

Sept. 27 — Nashville, TN @ Marathon Music Works

Sept. 29 — Jacksonville, FL @ Florida Theatre

Sept. 30 — Orlando, FL @ Hard Rock Live Orlando

Oct. 2 — Miami Beach, FL @ The Fillmore Miami Beach at The Jackie Gleason Center

Oct. 3 — Saint Petersburg, FL @ Jannus Live