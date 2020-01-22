Waxahatchee Returns With New Song “Fire,” Announces New Album and Tour

Katie Crutchfield has announced a new album as Waxahatchee, her first project since 2018’s Great Thunder EP, and her first full-length release since 2017’s Out in the Storm. It’s called Saint Cloud, and will be out on March 27; the country-adjacent first single, “Fire,” already feels like one of her best.

Quoth Crutchfield:

The idea and melody for ‘Fire’ was dreamt up while driving over the Mississippi River from Memphis into West Memphis, AR, sun reflecting off the water which literally made West Memphis glow. The song’s written by me, to myself. It’s about the internal dialogue of shame surrounding mistakes you’ve made in the past and how we spiral and beat ourselves up when we slip. It’s meant to be a bit of a personal pep talk. If I can love myself unconditionally, then I can move through the world a little easier. If I can accept that I only have a partial view of the universe, and that I can’t know everything or control much of anything, then I can breathe a little easier, take better care of myself, and be closer to my own truth.

The new track also comes along with a music video, co-directed by Crutchfield and Andreina Byrne.

Waxahatchee is heading out on tour this spring, too, kicking things off in Detroit on April 10, and wrapping on May 22 at the Majestic Theatre in Madison, Wisconsin. Along the way, she’ll be joined by Ohmme, Radiator Hospital, Mirah, Shamir, and Bonny Doon. Find the album art and tracklist for Saint Cloud below, along with the full list of Waxahatchee’s upcoming tour dates.

Saint Cloud Tracklist:

01. “Oxbow”

02. “Can’t Do Much”

03. “Fire”

04. “Lilacs”

05. “The Eye”

06. “Hell”

07. “Witches”

08. “War”

09. “Arkadelphia”

10. “Ruby Falls”

11. “St. Cloud”

Waxahatchee Spring 2020 Tour Dates:

04/10 – Detroit, MI @ Jam Handy *

04/11 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Rex Theater *

04/14 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer *

04/15 – Holyoke, MA @ Gateway City Arts *

04/16 – Boston, MA @ Royale

04/17 – Providence, RI @ Columbus Theatre *

04/18 – Brooklyn, NY @ Elsewhere ^

04/19 – Brooklyn, NY @ Elsewhere ~

04/23 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club *

04/24 – Saxapahaw, NC @ Haw River Ballroom *

04/25 – Nashville, TN @ Mercy Lounge *

04/26 – Atlanta, GA @ Terminal West *

04/27 – Birmingham, AL @ Saturn *

04/29 – Baton Rouge, LA @ Mid City Ballroom *

04/30 – Houston, TX @ The Satellite *

05/1 – Dallas, TX @ Sons of Hermann Hall *

05/2 – Austin, TX @ Scholz Garten *

05/4 – Tucson, AZ @ Club Congress +

05/7 – Pioneertown, CA @ Pappy and Harriet’s +

05/8 – Los Angeles, CA @ First Congregational Church of LA +

05/9 – San Francisco, CA @ The Castro Theatre

05/10 – Sonoma, CA @ Gundlach Bundschu Winery +

05/12 – Portland, OR @ The Old Church +

05/13 – Portland, OR @ Aladdin Theater +

05/14 – Vancouver, BC @ Christ Church Cathedral +

05/15 – Seattle, WA @ The Neptune Theatre +

05/20 – Maquoketa, IA @ Codfish Hollow Barn

05/21 – Minneapolis, MN @ Fine Line Music Cafe *

05/22 – Madison, WI @ Majestic Theatre *

* w/ Ohmme

^ w/ Radiator Hospital

~ w/ Bonny Doon & Shamir

+ w/ Mirah