Tool is continuing to rock audiences in 2020, and are doing so beyond its Fear Inoculum tour. The Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival announced on January 7 that the band will be the headline act on Friday, June 12, the second day of the annual event. Other performers that day will include Miley Cyrus, The 1975, Megan Thee Stallion, Bassnectar, and more.

Lizzo is set to headline Saturday, June 13, which will also feature Flume, Oysterhead, Tenacious D, and others. Tame Impala will take center stage Sunday, June 14. Lana Del Rey, Vampire Weekend, Flogging Molly, Young Thug, and more will also play that day.

Some Tool fans were a little confused by the pairing with Cyrus.

“I never thought I’d see Tool and Miley Cyrus close to each other on a festival’s lineup. Truly amazing,” wrote one person in response to Tool’s Instagram post of the concert poster.

“Wow will Miley do a duet stinkfist lmao,” wrote another.

“Tool and Miley Cyrus? That’s gonna be one STRANGE and drugged out crowd,” laughed a third.

Tickets for the four-day event in Manchester, Tennessee, go on sale Thursday, January 9, at noon ET. General admission will cost just $35, which is considerably less than what most Tool fans have paid when the band hit the road in support of their latest album, Fear Inoculum, which dropped in August. The album has since earned the band two Grammy nods.