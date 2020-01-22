Stephen Malkmus has announced a new album titled Traditional Techniques and released the lead single, “Xian Man.” The song centers the Pavement frontman’s acoustic guitar, embellished with handclaps and distorted twang. A press release describes what’s happening here as “new phase folk music for new phase folks.”

Malkmus recorded the album, his first since 2019’s sometimes-electronic Groove Denied, at Portland’s Halfling Studio, with engineering and arranging from the Decembrists’ Chris Funk. The studio apparently has an indoor skate park, and “[Malkmus’] kids dug the skate bowls,” Funk said in an interview with Vortex.

Traditional Techniques will be released on March 6 via Matador. Malkmus is touring behind the album in March and April, backed by a band that will include players on pedal steel guitar, rabab, kaval, daf, and uda. Tickets go on sale Friday, January 24.

Listen to “Xian Man” and view Malkmus’ full tour schedule below.

Stephen Malkmus 2020 Tour Dates

Tue. March 31 – Minneapolis, MN @ First Ave

Wed. April 1 – Milwaukee, WI @ Turner Hall

Thu. April 2 – Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall

Fri. April 3 – Louisville, KY @ Headliners

Sat. April 4 – Nashville, TN @ Cannery Ballroom

Sun. April 5 – Atlanta, GA @ Terminal West

Tue. April 7 – Asheville, NC @ Orange Peel

Wed. April 8 – Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle

Thu. April 9 – Richmond, VA @ The National

Fri. April 10 – Washington, DC @ Black Cat

Sat. April 11 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer

Mon. April 13 – New York, NY @ Webster Hall

Wed. April 15 – Boston, MA @ Royale

Thu. April 16 – Montreal, QC @ L’Astral

Fri. April 17 – Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall

Sat. April 18 – Cleveland, OH @ Beachland Ballroom

Sun. April 19 – Detroit, MI @ St. Andrew’s Hall