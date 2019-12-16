Fueling the Christmas season! Rik Burt of Braintree, Essex, in the United Kingdom is paying tribute to The Prodigy with an impressive Christmas light display at his home, choreographed to a medley of the band’s hits.

The light show includes Prodigy classics such as “Firestarter,” Breathe,” “Invaders Must Die,” “Voodoo People,” and more. (“Light Up the Sky,” which seems appropriate for a display like this, was not used.)

Burt told Essex Live that his display involves 3,000 lights, and that it took him half an hour just to program them to “Omen,” off the 2009 album Invaders Must Die. And according to a post on the Burt Family Christmas Lights Facebook page, his 14-year-old neighbor Benjamin Wood helped mix the tunes.

“If I’d have done it, it would have been no good,” he wrote.

Burt also noted to Essex Live that while he’s into “metal mainly,” it was important to incorporate The Prodigy into his creation this year. The group’s frontman, Keith Flint, grew up in Braintree, and died at age 49 in April.

“I saw them live, but it was very surreal when we heard he was gone,” he told the publication. “We are hoping the one of the members of the band might see.”

He got his wish.

Per a Facebook post from the Burt Family Christmas Lights account, Prodigy guitarist Olly Burden paid a visit on December 9 to check out the display and said that the whole band had seen video of the light show.

But Burt isn’t doing this simply because he’s a fan of the band—he’s also doing this for a good cause. He’s set up a donations page to raise money for Farleigh Hospice, whose staff provided care for his nan as she battled pancreatic and liver cancer. She died in February.

The Braintree resident plans to keep the lights running through early January.