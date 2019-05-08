Coroner Says Death of The Prodigy’s Keith Flint Cannot Be Called a Suicide

The inquest into the death of Keith Flint, lead singer of The Prodigy, has turned up inconclusive results, according to a Guardian report. An Essex coroner, Caroline Beasley-Murray, determined an “open conclusion” after attempting to gauge whether Flint’s death was by suicide.

“I’ve considered suicide,” Beasley-Murray said in a hearing. “To record that, I would have to have found that, on the balance of probabilities, Mr Flint formed the idea and took a deliberate action knowing it would result in his death. Having regard to all the circumstances I don’t find that there’s enough evidence for that.” Beasley-Murray also said that she couldn’t be sure that the event was an accident. She continued: “We will never quite know what was going on in his mind on that date.” According to the Guardian, Flint’s family and band manager were informed of the hearing but refused to attend.

Prior to the hearing, the band posted the following message to social media:

It has been a tough time for everyone over the last few weeks since Keef’s passing. If you are struggling with depression, addiction or the impact of suicide, please do not suffer in silence. The Prodigy fully support the campaign to improve mental health for all… (1/2) pic.twitter.com/HjDX6Z0EGa — The Prodigy (@the_prodigy) May 7, 2019

Flint, 49, was found dead in his Essex home in March. An initial coroner’s report determined that the cause of Flint’s death was hanging, and claimed that it would not be treated as “suspicious.” Toxicology reports showed cocaine, alcohol and codeine in his blood at the time of his passing.