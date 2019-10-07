Metallica baffled fans on Sunday, October 6, when the band tweeted the URL to Metallicaxx.com with no comment. The website features a countdown clock on a black background and literally nothing else.

The clock will hit 0 at about Thursday, October, 10, noon ET.

The lack of information has led to considerable fan speculation. One of the more popular guesses? The release of S&M2, the concert film featuring Metallica’s set with the San Francisco Symphony, which is scheduled to hit theaters … October 9. As several fans pointed out, the timing is a bit off for it to be about the film. But there were guesses that it could be related to this particular theatrical release, including a potential live album announcement.

The countdown ends the day after the official screening date.. could very well be the live album release announcement. — Michael Grosvenor (@MGrosvenor) October 6, 2019

s&m boxset u heard it here first pic.twitter.com/imcmlfGZ2f — soph (certified jameshugger) (@nopeleafclover) October 6, 2019

I’m guessing this is the physical release of S&M2 DVD / BluRay. — Brian B. Cohen (@brianbcohen) October 6, 2019

One fan also pointed out that the first S&M live album dropped November 23, 1999, and that the announcement could be the 20th anniversary reissue of the record. That would make sense, considering XX is 20 in Roman numerals.

November 23, 1999 was the day the original S&M album was released so I’m expecting an announcement of an S&M2 release on or around November 23 to coincide with that 20th anniversary. We might even get a remastered original S&M that day as well. — Doug, The Brain (@dougthebrain) October 6, 2019

Some speculated (perhaps a little too hopefully) that it could be the announcement of rescheduled tour dates. Metallica postponed numerous Australia and New Zealand shows after announcing on September 27 that frontman James Hetfield was entering rehab again to address his issues with substance abuse. “Our brother James has been struggling with addiction on and off for many years,” the band explained in a statement posted to Instagram. “He has now unfortunately had to re-enter a treatment program to work on his recovery again.”

Australian tour being rescheduled? — Heavy Decibels Show (@heavydecibels) October 6, 2019

Another suggested that perhaps the band would announce that they’re playing Jacksonville, Florida’s, Rockville Festival, which is scheduled for May 8-10, 2020.

#MetallicaClub detectives sleuthed around and found connections to the company that hosts the @RockvilleFest in Florida. May be an announcement about that 🧐 — GeekOut! (@Iamvinnymarone) October 6, 2019

Whatever the announcement may be, fans are not short on theories. What do you think? Hit up our Facebook page to share your predictions.