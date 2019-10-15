The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame announced its nominees for induction in 2020 on Tuesday, October 15. Of the 16 artists nominated this year, nine of them are first-timers. And for both The Notorious B.I.G. and Dave Matthews Band, it’s also the first year of eligibility for induction. Some artists have had to wait a bit longer: T. Rex, who have been eligible for a full 25 years, received their first nomination this year.

In our analysis of the nominations, SPIN contributor Al Shipley wrote that “it could be a very loud induction ceremony,” given the “cross-section of metal, punk, and glam rock that includes Motörhead, Judas Priest, Thin Lizzy, the MC5, and T. Rex.” Pat Benatar was also nominated, as were Nine Inch Nails, Soundgarden, Depeche Mode, Kraftwerk, the Doobie Brothers, Whitney Houston, Todd Rundgren, and Rufus featuring Chaka Khan.

Celebrating Soundgarden’s first nomination, Chris Cornell’s widow Vicky Cornell tweeted: “I’m so proud! I know @chriscornell would be so honored! Thank you @rockhall this means so much & thank you to all the fans who’s love & support continues to cement Chris’s life and legacy.”

The induction ceremony is scheduled to take place May 2 in Cleveland.