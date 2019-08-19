Watch the Trailer for Apple TV’s The Morning Show

After debuting a short teaser last week, Apple TV+ has released a full-length trailer for its upcoming original series The Morning Show, starring Jennifer Aniston, Steve Carrell, and Reese Witherspoon. Per The Hollywood Reporter, Apple acquired the show in November 2017, ordering 20 episodes over two seasons in the wake of a heated bidding war with other streaming outlets.

Apple TV+ is set to launch this fall, and marks a major new gamble for the tech giant. Steven Spielberg is rebooting his 80s TV show Amazing Stories for the service, and Damien Chazelle has apparently been contracted to write and direct an original drama series. Other big names involved with Apple TV’s new slate of originals include M. Night Shyamalan, Taika Waititi, J.J. Abrams, Kumail Nanjiani, and Rob McElhenney and Charlie Day, who’ve written a new comedy series called Mythic Quest.

Oprah Winfrey has also signed a multi-year deal with Apple to produce multiple documentaries, along with other original programming. The subscription service is set to launch sometime this fall, though Apple still hasn’t revealed an exact date. They also haven’t shared any details about a potential price point.