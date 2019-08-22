St. Vincent Wrote a Song for Taylor Swift’s New Album

We’re still a day away from Taylor Swift’s Lover, but the album’s credits have already made their way onto Apple Music. As Pitchfork and a Taylor Swift stan account point out, only three of the eighteen tracks were written by Taylor alone; the rest were co-written by the likes of Joel Little, Adam Feeney (Frank Dukes), Louis Bell, Jack Antonoff, Cautious Clay, and Mark Anthony Spears (a.k.a. Top Dawg Entertainment affiliate Sounwave).

Another notable co-writer: Annie Clark of St. Vincent, who’s credited along with Swift and Antonoff on a track called “Cruel Summer.” It’s the first time Swift and Clark are sharing a writing credit, though they’ve apparently been friends for some time—back in 2015, the duo joined Beck for a live cover of “Dreams,” from his album Colors.

Earlier this morning, Swift performed her terrible songs “ME!” and “You Need to Calm Down” live on Good Morning America. Head over to Billboard for more on that, and find the full list of Lover songwriting credits below.