Lil Nas X’s “Old Town Road” Dethroned by Billie Eilish’s “Bad Guy”

After waiting patiently at No. 2 for nine weeks, Billie Eilish’s “Bad Guy” has risen to No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100. That means it’s the end of the ride for Lil Nas X and “Old Town Road” after an unprecedented 19-week run at the top of the chart, bolstered by countless remixes, Twitter appeals, and meme-centric music videos.

When Lil Nas broke the record for longest running No. 1 single in the history of the Billboard Hot 100 last month, Mariah Carey, whose single “One Sweet Day” with Boyz II Men previously held the record (17 weeks), sent Lil Nas a little acknowledgement on Twitter.

Now, Lil Nas X is shouting out Billie Eilish. Minutes after the news broke, he wrote “congratulations to billie eilish! u deserve this!!”

Eilish is now the youngest artist to top the Billboard Hot 100 since Lorde, whose breakout hit “Royals” was No. 1 for nine weeks back in 2013. Eilish is also the first artist born after 2000 with a No. 1 hit. Her recent album When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? spent three weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 albums chart.

Head over to Billboard story for more on the achievement. And pour one out for “Old Town Road.”