Following in the footsteps of former groupmate Camila Cabello, fellow ex-Fifth Harmony member Normani performed at the MTV Video Music Awards on August 26. The breakout solo artist, who has released only a handful of singles since her departure from the group, performed her recent song “Motivation” for tonight’s awards ceremony.

RELATED: VMAs 2019: The Complete List of Winners

Normani’s single “Waves” was nominated for Best R&B Song. The song is up against standout singles from Childish Gambino (“Feels Like Summer”), Anderson .Paak (“Make It Better” featuring Smokey Robinson), Alicia Keys (“Raise a Man”), Ella Mai (“Trip”), and H.E.R. (“Could’ve Been” featuring Bryson Tiller”).